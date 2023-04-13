'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell reported missing, endangered in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Actor Jared "Drake" Bell, 36, has been reported missing in Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Daytona Beach Police Department Thursday morning.

Police said he is considered missing and endangered.

He could be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and later "Drake & Josh," which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two "Drake & Josh" movies.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in connection with a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.