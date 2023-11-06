Dates set for presale tickets, general admission passes to 2-day Dreamville Festival

The widely-popular festival will take place on April 6 and 7 in 2024.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fans waiting to get their hands on tickets to the 2024 Dreamville Festive can bag some during an early-bird ticket sale.

North Carolina native, superstar J. Cole and his team announced in a news release and on social media, that presale for tickets will begin Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The sale is available exclusively to Dreamville fans who sign up in advance for the official festival email or text newsletter.

Two-day general admission passes will made available to the general public beginning this Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST in addition to several VIP packages, organizers say.

Dreamville Festival at Dix Park is scheduled for Saturday, April 6,and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

"Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit," said Dreamville Festival's President Adam Roy.

Dreamville is the brainchild of J. Cole and part of the mission is to serve as an annual destination for music fans worldwide with a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity. Dreamville Festival is held in Dorothea Dix Park - the largest public park in Raleigh that features over 300 acres of wide-open fields, skyline views, rolling meadows, and shady tree groves. The event offers more than music for fans of all ages which includes a number of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to featuring dozens of Triangle-based vendors, food trucks, and artisans.

The lineup for Dreamville 2024 has not been announced yet.

Organizers said 100,000 fans from 23 countries attended the live music event in 2023 with superstars Drake and Usher as headliners.