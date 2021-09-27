Arts & Entertainment

Dreamville Fest announces April 2022 dates; will require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival returns in April 2022

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Fayetteville native J. Cole's Dreamville Fest is still on for April 2022.

Organizers announced on Monday that the festival, which will be expanded to two days instead of one, is planned for April 2 and 3.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results that are obtained within 72 hours.

The festival was supposed to return to North Carolina last summer but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2019, the festival brought more than 40,000 people to Dorothea Dix Park, with more than half the people attending coming from out of state.
