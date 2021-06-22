J. Cole's Dreamville Festival returns in April 2022

Fayetteville native J. Cole on Tuesday announced that he will be going on tour.
The Off Season tour kicks off in Miami this September. He will be joined be 21 Savage and Morray.
The rapper and producer also announced that Dreamville Music Festival will return next April. The exact date was not mentioned.
The festival was supposed to return to North Carolina last summer but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
In 2019, the festival brought more than 40,000 people to Dix Park, with more than half the people attending coming from out of state.
