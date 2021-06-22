Arts & Entertainment

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival returns in April 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival returns in April 2022

Fayetteville native J. Cole on Tuesday announced that he will be going on tour.

The Off Season tour kicks off in Miami this September. He will be joined be 21 Savage and Morray.

The rapper and producer also announced that Dreamville Music Festival will return next April. The exact date was not mentioned.

The festival was supposed to return to North Carolina last summer but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2019, the festival brought more than 40,000 people to Dix Park, with more than half the people attending coming from out of state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfayettevillencconcertrap musicfestivalmusic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms move into central NC
Sampson Co. man wanted for questioning in wife's disappearance
NC COVID lottery: Everything you need to know
21-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in crash
Walgreens giving out rewards cash as in-store vaccine incentive
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
Photos released from shooting during Juneteenth event in Raleigh
Show More
LATEST: Nursing home deaths jump 32% in 2020
Wake Forest police search for armed man after woman stabbed
Woman shot by home invader in Durham
What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary party
Republicans ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
More TOP STORIES News