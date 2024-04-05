With final touches underway, Dreamville Festival expected to boost economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The countdown to Dreamville Festival is just a day away.

Raleigh's Dorthea Dix Park is closed on Friday as the final touches are being put together, gearing up for the weekend's festival.

But, the excitement starts today.

All week-long crews at the park have worked to assemble each stage, the Ferris wheel and other attractions on the big field.

Local businesses have also been preparing.

Earlier in the week, ABC11 learned last year's festival brought in $145 million. Tourism officials are expecting another 100,000 people all over the world to come back to the Oak City.

Unorthodox Vintage is bringing in additional inventory.

They're one of the vendors participating in a free public block party outside of CAM Raleigh Museum in the Warehouse District the Friday before Dreamville.

Raleigh businesses, restaurants and hotels are bracing for a surge of visitors for the 2-day Dreamville Festival in Dix Park.

"People were getting last-minute (out)fits for Dreamville here," Manager Iyana Thompson said.

The free events in downtown Raleigh start at 11 a.m. and last all day.

Dates for the 2024 Dream Festival are Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, 7 at Dorthea Dix Park. Some of the festival's biggest performers include SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and festival co-founder and Fayetteville native J Cole.

