Driver crashes in Durham while trying to escape arrest, deputies say

A domestic violence suspect was arrested for trying to escape capture in Durham, according to deputies.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A driver who crashed in Durham on Thursday morning was arrested for trying to escape from deputies, according to Durham County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started when deputies received a complaint about a domestic situation. When deputies arrived at the scene a vehicle with two men drove off.

Deputies followed the vehicle down Southerland Street, but the vehicle soon crashed near the intersection of Junction Road and Holloway Street.

The passenger in the suspect's vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Durham County Sheriff's Office said more charges are pending related to the initial domestic disturbance call.
