Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is still on the loose after hitting and killing a man in Fayetteville, police said.

It happened at 8:17 p.m., where Fayetteville Police officers said they responded to the report of a man that was hit along the 6800 block of Buttermere Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 BMW was traveling east when the driver ran off the road and hit a man before overturning in the front yard of a home.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene.

33-year-old Joel Camacho Ortiz was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Officers closed the 6800 block of Buttermere Drive for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807.
