10-year-old Chapel Hill boy drowns in Nags Head motel pool

Monday, August 7, 2023 10:02PM
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill 10-year-old drowned in a pool while staying at a motel in Nags Head.

The area ABC affiliate confirmed the boy was pulled from the pool at the Colonial Inn on South Virginia Dare Trail around 11 a.m. Monday.

Bystanders pulled the boy from the pool and began giving him CPR. When first responders arrived, they continued to try and revive the child. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

Nags Head officials have opened an investigation into what happened. However, they said at this time they do not expect to file any criminal charges.

