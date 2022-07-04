Hickory man dies after drowning in Oak Island

Hickory man dies after drowning in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 52-year-old man drowned Sunday in the water off Oak Island.

According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the man was from Hickory, North Carolina.

The man was pulled to shore where bystanders administered CPR until emergency crews arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

