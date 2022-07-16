u.s. & world

Pilot who landed small plane on highway arrested under suspicion of intoxication

The plane temporarily blocked traffic on I-70 in Missouri.
By Meredith Deliso
EMBED <>More Videos

Pilot in custody after allegedly flying intoxicated

A pilot who landed his plane on a Missouri highway early Friday after running out of fuel was arrested for allegedly flying while intoxicated, authorities said.

Troopers responded to reports of a small plane blocking the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Kansas City suburb of Grain Valley around 3 a.m. local time.

"Interstate 70 (westbound lanes) BLOCKED by an AIRCRAFT!" Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted while warning commuters to expect delays.

The plane managed to avoid hitting any vehicles but had a "minor collision" with a guardrail, Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The pilot, who was the only person on board, suffered minor injuries, it said.

Authorities determined that the plane had run out of fuel when the pilot radioed in and made an emergency landing on the highway.

The pilot, identified by authorities as 35-year-old John Seesing was arrested after he was "found to be intoxicated," Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Andy Bell, a public information officer for Missouri State Highway Patrol, said troopers suspected impairment by a combination of alcohol and drugs.

Missouri State Highway Patrol records show that Seesing, of Prairie Village, Kanas, was arrested on charges including DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seesing was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and underwent blood testing in connection with the charges, Bell said. He has since been released, he said.

It is unclear if Seesing has an attorney.

The single-engine Piper plane was towed from the scene and all lanes on the highway had reopened by 5:30 a.m.

Troopers believe the pilot was flying from Florida to the Kansas City Downtown Airport.

Flight Aware records show the plane left the Kansas City area early Thursday morning before arriving in Daytona Beach, Florida, then started making its way back toward the Kansas City area later that night.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriplane accidentdrunk drivingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
U.S. & WORLD
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
4,000 beagles to be rescued from Virginia breeding facility
TOP STORIES
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Raleigh restaurant owner paying workers $20 per hour
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
New hope springs for Triangle commuter rail system
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
Parents are expected to spend more on school supplies, report says
Arrest made in Chapel Hill apartment shooting
Show More
UNC settles lawsuit with Nikole Hannah-Jones
Raleigh based restaurant sets goal to raise money to benefit Ukraine
NC couple with home warranty frustrations get new appliances
Inhalable Vaccine in development at NC State University
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
More TOP STORIES News