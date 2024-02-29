Hygiene company to invest more than $26 million on new U.S. baby care production facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Cooper announced a new U.S. baby care production facility coming to North Carolina.

Belgium-based Drylock Technologies will invest more than $26.9 million to establish its first U.S. baby care production facility in the City of Reidsville. The new facility is expected to create 113 new jobs when it opens.

"This announcement is more evidence that North Carolina offers growing manufacturers the right ingredients for success," said Governor Cooper in a release. "With our state's rank as a high-tech textile hub, East Coast proximity, and skilled and capable workforce, Drylock Technologies has made a great choice in choosing Rockingham County for its first baby diaper manufacturing facility in the nation."

The family-owned company produced private-label absorbent baby, feminine, and adult care hygiene products for more than a decade with nine facilities globally.

The new facility will be 450,000-square-foot and will support faster products for clients in the U.S.

Drylock Technologies said salaries will vary by position with an average wage of $46,040 exceeding the average of $43,892 in Rockingham County.