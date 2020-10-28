Sports

As basketball nears, Duke's Krzyzewski wants more leadership from NCAA

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A month out from the scheduled start of college basketball, Mike Krzyzewski likes what he's seeing from his team.

"The best is when a staff gives energy and players give energy back, and we got that going really, really well now," Krzyzewski said. "It's been crazy good."

With the annual influx of fresh faces and some talented returners, the potential is certainly there for success.

"We have a lot of pieces, and we're going to play a very up tempo game, fast paced, but we'll be playing more people than we've normally played. But that doesn't mean it'll be equal playing. You know when you get separation, the guys who separate some need to play more." Krzyzewski said Wednesday.

Everything remains shrouded in uncertainty though. While Krzyzewski sarcastically commended the NCAA for making decisions, he reiterated his feelings that there is a leadership void especially when it comes to outlining shared safety protocols.

"Hopefully by the time we do play that there will be national protocols medically so that everyone who's playing against one another will be under the same medical protocols," he said.

Duke has a tentative 27-game schedule in place. The whole world -- basketball included -- is tentative, of course. Though Krzyzewski is confident there will be a March Madness this season, he has no idea what it'll look like, and who it will include.

"From the very start, this was not looked at (by the NCAA) as a time where we have a pandemic, you know, then it really goes up to the conferences to figure it all out. So we're going to have March Madness," he said. "We don't know how teams will get in, we don't, we don't know a lot of things."

As far as he sees it the mission this year is less about a championship or bust and more about getting to the finish line safely.

"That's the key thing in all of this -- the sensitivity to the kids playing the game and making sure it's a safe environment," he said.

Duke's basketball program, down to the secretaries, has yet to have anyone test positive. They are given daily PCR tests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhammarch madnesscoronavirus testingcollege basketballncaaduke blue devilscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper signs executive order to enhance eviction prevention
Gov. Cooper indirectly takes aim at Trump rallies as virus spreads
COVID-19 case reported at Wake County elementary school
Durham woman sues nursing home over care for dying mom during pandemic
Latino voters increase across North Carolina since 2016
One swab can now test for COVID-19 and 2 flu strains
Tap room truck ready to roll as weddings, events begin to pick up
Show More
Growing Asian American electorate could play crucial role in NC
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
Trump supporters get stuck for hours after rally in Omaha
Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm
More TOP STORIES News