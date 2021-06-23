safety

Additional warning signs in place near Duke Energy dam following tubing tragedy

EMBED <>More Videos

New warning signs in place near Duke Energy dam after tubing tragedy

EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Additional signage is in place on the Dan River to warn people of the upcoming Duke Energy dam following last week's tubing tragedy that took the life of at least four -- including a seven-year-old.

"With any type of critical incident, we always go back and review it," Rodney Cates the Director of Rockingham Emergency Management told ABC-affiliate WXLV. "To see if there's a need for improvements, sometimes there are and sometimes there's not."

Questions surrounding safety have arisen following the visibility of signs following last week's accident.

'He died a hero:' Family says Dan River tubing accident victim risked life to save woman, child
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Antonio Roman says he risked his life to save a woman and child when a group on inflatable tubes went over a Duke Energy dam.



"There is a sign," said Denise Roman, the mother of a tubing victim. "But you can barely see it. You won't be able to see it if you're riding the river and having fun."

The company installed three new signs Tuesday, two placed above the dam and one below. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, two signs were already posted, indicating a dam was near.

"Our hearts go out to the family," said Bill Norton of Duke Energy. "We quickly jumped into what else can we do yes, there are warning signs before, but what else can we do? So, that's why we're putting up new signs right now."

"We've installed new signs that are larger, bright red and bright yellow, so you cannot miss them and it's very clear these are danger signs," he added.

Four bodies have been recovered. Teresa Villino, 30, is still missing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncsafetywater rescueduke energynorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFETY
Biden White House shuts down office for victims of immigrant crime
Free chaperone service protects AAPI elders in Oakland's Chinatown
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
Grieving mom urges parents to take bike safety seriously
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing Sampson County woman caught after I-40 chase
LATEST: Biden to speak at Green Road Community Center in Raleigh
First, lumber shortages. Now, lumber thefts
Short-staffed Wake EMS calls upon Johnston Co. agencies for help
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy persists among NC youth
2 young girls mysteriously found dead in Florida canal, IDs unknown
Show More
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
Pedestrian bridge collapses onto DC highway, injuring several
NC officials, activists react to Biden's plan to address gun violence
Black WWII veteran who was denied Purple Heart finally gets it at 99
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
More TOP STORIES News