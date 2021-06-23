Additional warning signs in place near Duke Energy dam following tubing tragedy

"With any type of critical incident, we always go back and review it," Rodney Cates the Director of Rockingham Emergency Management told ABC-affiliate WXLV. "To see if there's a need for improvements, sometimes there are and sometimes there's not."
Questions surrounding safety have arisen following the visibility of signs following last week's accident.
'He died a hero:' Family says Dan River tubing accident victim risked life to save woman, child
"There is a sign," said Denise Roman, the mother of a tubing victim. "But you can barely see it. You won't be able to see it if you're riding the river and having fun."
The company installed three new signs Tuesday, two placed above the dam and one below. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, two signs were already posted, indicating a dam was near.
"Our hearts go out to the family," said Bill Norton of Duke Energy. "We quickly jumped into what else can we do yes, there are warning signs before, but what else can we do? So, that's why we're putting up new signs right now."
"We've installed new signs that are larger, bright red and bright yellow, so you cannot miss them and it's very clear these are danger signs," he added.
Four bodies have been recovered. Teresa Villino, 30, is still missing.