Delayed due to COVID-19: Duke finally holds graduation for Class of 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a year after they finished school, Duke's Class of 2020 will finally get to have an official graduation ceremony.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Duke to cancel its traditional 2020 graduation ceremony back in May of last year.
In fact, the Class of 2021 got to turn their tassels before the Class of 2020--as Duke was able to do a graduation this May.
But now is the time for the Class of 2020 to celebrate. Sunday morning at the Abele Quad on West Campus, the pandemic class will shine.
Actor, comedian and physician Ken Jeong, who graduated from Due in 1990, will be the commencement speaker.
