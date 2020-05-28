Duke hospital nurse gets RV from complete stranger to help keep family safe

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Owners of RVs and travel trailers are connecting with frontline workers thanks to the Facebook group RVs4MDs."I was apprehensive at first," Kimberly Hall, a former ICU nurse, confessed.Hall lives in King, North Carolina, near Winston-Salem. Her apprehension surrounded lending her and her husband's travel trailer to a complete stranger."We put our trust in humanity and tried to do our best to help someone."Using the Facebook group, Hall was able to connect to Emily Bloom, a nurse at Duke. RVs4MDs is an attempt to help frontline workers keep their families safe as they battle COVID-19. The group's page says it's for "Frontline Healthcare Workers in need of an RV and RV Owners willing to lend out an RV."Bloom has been a nurse at Duke for less than a year. She's recently married. She and her husband had been living with her parents while they saved up for a home of their own, but that was put on pause because of the pandemic. Bloom sought out RVs4Mds as a way to keep her parents safe."I never thought when I became a nurse and when I became part of the medical field that I would be putting my family at risk, and that stress alone was overwhelming," Bloom said.Now Bloom can keep her parents safe."We can find something to do to help out those on the frontline," Hall said.