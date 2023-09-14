Duke volleyball makes rare trip to Durham neighbor NCCU

Duke volleyball visits NCCU for the first time in 48 years and the teams are raising money for a good cause.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central volleyball is hosting fellow Durham resident Duke for the first time in 48 years.

The programs have met up a few times, with the last time being in 2021 -- but the Blue Devils haven't played a game on NCCU's campus since 1975.

With volleyball being a non-ticketed event, the game is being used as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange County.

Last week, players from both programs spent time with children from the clubs; on Wednesday, those same boys and girls were in the stands watching.

"It's huge," said NCCU graduate student and volleyball player Jeslyn Spencer. "For them to be able to see us, playing a sport they may want to play, it's big."

According to Duke's volleyball history record books, the Blue Devils have played just twice previously at NCCU -- in 1971 and 1975.

As expected, the heavily favored Blue Devils took the match -- but the real winners were all the children who will benefit from two teams playing for a great cause.