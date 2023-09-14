WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Duke volleyball makes rare trip to Durham neighbor NCCU

Travon Miles Image
ByTravon Miles WTVD logo
Thursday, September 14, 2023 12:45AM
Duke volleyball visits NCCU for the first time in 48 years
EMBED <>More Videos

Duke volleyball visits NCCU for the first time in 48 years and the teams are raising money for a good cause.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central volleyball is hosting fellow Durham resident Duke for the first time in 48 years.

The programs have met up a few times, with the last time being in 2021 -- but the Blue Devils haven't played a game on NCCU's campus since 1975.

With volleyball being a non-ticketed event, the game is being used as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange County.

Last week, players from both programs spent time with children from the clubs; on Wednesday, those same boys and girls were in the stands watching.

"It's huge," said NCCU graduate student and volleyball player Jeslyn Spencer. "For them to be able to see us, playing a sport they may want to play, it's big."

According to Duke's volleyball history record books, the Blue Devils have played just twice previously at NCCU -- in 1971 and 1975.

As expected, the heavily favored Blue Devils took the match -- but the real winners were all the children who will benefit from two teams playing for a great cause.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW