'I just acted': Hero babysitter Destiny Sidberry released from hospital

After a month and a half in the hospital recovering, 15-year-old Destiny Sidberry is celebrating being back home.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a month and a half in the hospital recovering, 15-year-old Destiny Sidberry is celebrating being back home.

The Jordan High School freshman is being hailed as a hero after getting shot 7 times while jumping in front of gunfire to try and save her younger cousins she was babysitting on Guthrie Street.

Her 5-year-old cousin Khloe Fennell was killed in the attack back on July 5, while her 1-year-old cousin Amir survived. The suspect, Brian Luster, is another family member who showed up at the house and called 911 on himself saying he was suffering from an overdose before he began choking Destiny and then began shooting.

"I didn't even think, I just acted. I just dove in front of the kids," Destiny said. "I feel like I made everybody proud and I did what I had to do, so I feel like a hero."

Sidberry required surgery at Duke Medical, and her mom recalls a rough road to recovery.

"There were days when she wanted to give up and said she couldn't do it, but we kept pushing her," said Keedrah Sidberry.

ALSO SEE: 'It starts at home': Advocates walk and pray for end to gun violence

At Rockwood Park, it was emotional as Destiny reunited with family and friends to welcome her home. She was also honored with an award from the Mayor of Durham.

But perhaps the most emotional reunion was with her aunt Brittany Dash, Khloe's mother.

"In order for me to grieve right I needed to see my aunt so we could do that big cry together because even though that was her daughter, she was like a little sister to me too," Destiny said.

Dash gave Destiny a T-shirt with Khloe's face on it to remember her.

As the family grieves Khloe's loss they also want to support Destiny's recovery. She's not quite ready to return to the classroom yet. She said one day, despite what happened, her goal is to open her own daycare center.