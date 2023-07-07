Durham man accused of killing 5-year-old Khloe Fennell due in court

"He took the best part of me: that was my child," said Brittany Dash, the grieving mom of 5-year-old Khloe Fennell, who was killed in a shooting that also seriously injured her 15-year-old cousin.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused to taking the life of a 5-year-old girl and injuring another is scheduled to face a judge today.

Brian Luster, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Khloe Fennell and injuring her cousin,15-year-old Destiny Sidberry.

Brittany Dash is Khloe's mother. She told ABC11 her heart and soul have been ripped from her.

"He took the best part of me; that was my child, that was the best thing I've ever done in my life," said Dash.

Khloe was killed Wednesday in a shooting at her home in east Durham.

Sidberry was babysitting her and another cousin when police say Luster shot them.

Luster is Dash's first cousin and had been staying with them as they tried to help him get through his battle with drug addiction.

"She loved him, so for you to take my baby away from me, you're a coward," Dash said

Family members said Destiny dived in front of the bullets to shield Khloe and 1-year-old Amir Deloach, the other child.

Khloe Fennell, right, seen with her 1-year-old cousin, Amir Deloach. Courtesy of family

"You took something so precious from us," Dash said. "My niece is going to be traumatized for the rest of her life because she dove in front of those bullets."

Destiny was shot seven times, but encouragingly, was said to be improving at Duke University Hospital on Thursday night.

ABC11 also spoke with Amir's mother,

"Khloe was my baby, too," said Tamera Roberts. "So you know, it's hard for all of us. Khloe didn't deserve this, Destiny didn't deserve this, nobody did."

Durham Police investigators said Luster shot the girls with Dash's gun, which she said was locked up.

Several community members gathered in downtown Durham on Thursday to mourn the loss. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews attended but was too emotional to talk about the case.

Dash had already lost her mom and dad, and now, she's lost her only child. The family is using an online fundraiser to try to help Dash get out of her east Durham house.

"I don't wish this feeling on no one," Dash said.