Family identifies 5-year-old shot, killed in Durham; suspect faces first-degree murder charge

A man is facing first-degree murder in the shooting where a 5-year-old girl was killed.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 5-year-old shot and killed in Durham on Wednesday has been identified by her family as Khloe.

Her family said she loved to dance and play in water. She was a funny young girl who "could light up the darkest room."

Khloe was shot and killed Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m. at a home on North Guthrie Avenue near Taylor Street, about five minutes from downtown Durham.

Durham Police Department arrested Brian Deshan Luster, 42, and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting. A 15-year-old girl was also shot in the same incident. She is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Luster was initially scheduled for a court appearance Thursday, but that appearance was rescheduled for Friday.

At this point, investigators have stayed tight-lipped about the circumstances that lead up to the shooting.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

Marcella Thompson has dedicated her life to helping Durham's children, feeding underserved communities throughout the city.

"Something has to be done."

Her Mustard Seed Project has fed underserved areas for years. Now, she is seeking a sponsor in hopes of bringing trucks that have an ice cream jingle on them into apartment communities. It's not necessarily for ice cream but to deliver meals to children who struggle with food insecurity.

"When you have the money to start the program, and you don't, it tells me you don't care about most of North Carolina's children," Thompson said. "Educate your population so that they get can some of the benefits. And if you live in certain communities, there are no parks you can go to, no summer programs, no free summer camp."