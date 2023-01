Durham County Sheriff's Office seeing increase in illegal gun activity

243 firearms were seized last year, which is a 16% increase from 2021.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Sheriff's Office is reporting an increase in illegal gun activity.

In 2022, 243 guns were seized by the Durham sheriff's department.

That's a 16% increase from the year before.

Also during that time, 31 guns were reported stolen.

The sheriff's department also revealed that more than 500 guns were voluntarily surrendered during two gun-buyback events.