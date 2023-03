Six adults and two children were displaced by an apartment fire off Broad Street late Friday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six adults and two children were displaced by an apartment fire late Friday night.

Nearly 50 firefighters rushed to the scene off Broad Street just after 10 p.m.

Durham Fire Rescue said there were six units affected by the blaze.

Two dogs died in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.