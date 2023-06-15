2 arrested, charged in chase that ended in crash in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested and charged Thursday after deputies said a chase led to a crash in Durham.

According to Durham County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding in a work zone in the area of Linwood Avenue and South Alston Avenue. Deputies chased after the vehicle to Morning Glory Avenue where the passenger, Roysey Lamont Ward, 33, jumped out and ran off. He was caught and arrested.

Ward got hurt during the chase and had to be treated by doctors at the hospital.

The driver, Carolyn Marie Cooper-Askins, 35, was later arrested after she crashed on South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue. She and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were treated by EMS.

Deputies charged Ward with multiple counts of felony probation violation. Officers also said he had an open warrant for a DWI.

Cooper-Askins was charged with two counts of reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and no insurance.