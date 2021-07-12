libraries

Renovated Durham Main Library finally books reopening date for next week

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11's virtual tour of Durham's renovated main library

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Book the date: Durham's Main Library in downtown is set to reopen after an extensive renovation.

The library, which is at 300 N. Roxboro Street will reopen at 2 p.m. on July 20.

The revamped four-story building will feature an outdoor terrace and green roof, two maker spaces, public computers, spaces for working and learning and of course, a large collection of books for all ages.

"We expect the fully reinvented space to be a significant community and learning center for all," Tammy Baggett-Best, Library Director said. "We are so excited to at last share this amazing building with our library community."

It was supposed to open in April 2020 but that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Main Library has been closed since 2017, when the major expansion and renovation project began.

SEE MORE: ABC11's virtual tour of Durham's renovated main library

The venture increased the library's total size to nearly 100,000 square feet with four new inclusive play areas, including a multi-sensory environment with a fiber optic waterfall and an inclusive play area with an 8-foot-by-6-foot interactive light wall and an expanded space for the North Carolina Collection.

For budding entrepreneurs, there is an incubator space dedicated to serving small businesses in Durham.

An outdoor amphitheater and indoor auditorium will support entertainment options.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhambookslibrariesdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIBRARIES
Literacy program gifts NJ students 240K free books
Wake County votes to rename Cameron Village Regional Library
Some Wake Co. libraries will reopen soon: What it will look like
San Pedro and Los Angeles Public Libraries offering mini story time on Instagram
TOP STORIES
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
UNC responds after Unsung Founders Memorial desecrated
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse reaches 94
5 people experience vision issues due to bug zapper at Durham VA
Job fair in Durham Tuesday for restaurant, hotel positions
Police investigate racist abuse of England players after Euro 2020
Show More
Longtime school custodian graduates college, becomes teacher
Hot & Humid, Isolated Storm
Megalodon shark teeth found in Florida, South Carolina after Elsa
NC families anxiously await arrival of Child Tax Credit checks
Nearly 10,000 people to split $3.6 million jackpot in NC
More TOP STORIES News