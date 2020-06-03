Small plane crashes into trees in northern Durham County

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in northern Durham County.It happened at the Lake Ridge Aero Park near I-85 and Falls Lake in the Redwood area of Durham County.There are few details, but an ABC11 crew at the scene captured video of the plane after the crash and an ambulance driving off.The plane crashed in some trees after going off the grass runway.The extent of any injuries is not yet known.