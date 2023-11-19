Raleigh man killed in crash on I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning

The Durham Police Department responded to calls about a crash around 12:45 a.m. Police said Hector Reyna Gutierrez, 45, of Raleigh, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Interstate 40 when he ran off the road and hit a concrete beam and support beams for an overhead highway sign.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several lanes between the Page Road and Miami Boulevard exits were closed for hours following the crash, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at (919)-560-4935 ext. 29450.