Victim found dead with gunshot wound in Durham crash identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man found dead after being shot and crashing his car has been identified.
Authorities identified the victim as Jabari Eugene Williams, 21. Williams was found after police responded to a call about a car rash in Durham Thursday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator J.L. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
