The deadly shooting on Avon Lake Drive came on the day that DPD Chief Patrice Andrews presented City Council with her quarterly crime report.

1 man dead, 1 seriously wounded in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon, Durham Police said.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive in the Avon Crossings Community and came on the day that Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented City Council with her quarterly crime report. The

report showed homicides increased year-over-year from the first quarter of 2022.

Officers arrived and found the two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

