Man facing murder charge in shooting death of 78-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 78-year-old man in Durham.

Brett Cote, 35, of Durham was charged with first degree murder and firearm by felon.

Police say Cote shot and killed 78-year-old Joseph Winstead on Tuesday.

At 9:27 a.m., EMS and officers responded to a crisis call on North Driver Street. When they arrived, Cote informed the medics that a fight broke out and Winstead had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cote is being held at Durham County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.