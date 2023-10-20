Durham administrator 'humbled' to receive Principal of the Year award

R.N. Harris Elementary School Principal Mshinda Middleton-Brown received the Principal of the Year Award in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday, Durham Public Schools announced its top administrator for 2023.

Middleton-Brown started her career as a 4th-grade teacher and has served as a teacher and administrator for 22 years and served as the principal at R.N. Harris Elementary for the past four years.

"It's just amazing. I feel so humbled to be chosen for this tremendous recognition by my colleagues You know, it just says a lot. I'm just humbled by it and just proud to serve as a representative and representative for DPS," she told ABC11.

Under her leadership, the school was designated as a 'B' school for the first time ever, and was named a 2023 'Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School'.

Middleton-Brown will now compete for the Regional Principal of the Year title.