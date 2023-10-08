WATCH LIVE

2 juveniles injured, 1 adult killed in early morning crash in Durham

Sunday, October 8, 2023 8:26PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two juveniles were injured and one adult was killed in an early morning crash on North Duke Street at the off-ramp for Interstate 85 South.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday. According to The Durham Police Department, Miriam Landin, 27, of Durham was driving a Nissan Versa west on the off-ramp headed toward Duke Street, when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then hit the right side guard rail before sliding sideways across the grass shoulder and across the intersection of I-85 and Duke Street.

Landin was taken to the hospital where she later died. Two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29448.

