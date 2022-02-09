DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of Durham is perfectly safe but there are some parts that are challenged by crime. That's why area leaders will meet Wednesday to talk about how to reduce crime in Durham.
Crime and safety is a top concern for many residents, fueled too often by high-profile cases where children are injured or killed in gun violence.
Durham's police chief, sheriff, mayor, plus other leaders from the city, county, and communities will receive new reports Wednesday stemming from a 2021 gang assessment. The group will then use that information to discuss the best ways to make all Durham citizens feel safer in their day-to-day lives
Durham police have said that violent crime declined by 11 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, but homicides rose by 31 percent. The trend has been reflected nationwide.
Experts suggest the response to crime in the last two years has been significantly altered due to COVID-19--especially pandemic-related staffing shortages. Durham Police Department said it has 80 positions that remain unfilled at this time.
Stay with ABC11 as we update this story with more details from the committee meeting, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon.
Durham leaders talk about ways to combat rising homicide cases and gun-related crimes
TOP STORIES
Show More