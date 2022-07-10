DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday morning that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.
According to police, the crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guess Road, when a bicyclist was hit by a gray or silver colored sedan. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say the car fled the scene and should have heavy front-end damage. The driver was last seen pulling the bicycle out of the front-end of the car.
Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Durham, police searching for suspect
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News