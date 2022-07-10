Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Durham, police searching for suspect

Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday morning that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

According to police, the crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guess Road, when a bicyclist was hit by a gray or silver colored sedan. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.


Officials say the car fled the scene and should have heavy front-end damage. The driver was last seen pulling the bicycle out of the front-end of the car.

Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
