Empty home in Treyburn community again tagged with racial slurs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham home in the Treyburn neighborhood has twice been targetted with racial slurs and damages.

In a news release, Durham Police Department said the home, which was spray painted with words like 'KKK' and other racial slurs earlier this month, was again vandalized somewhere between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Officers said though the outside of the home, which is empty, was not damaged, the interior was spraypainted with more racial slurs.

Officers asked for members of the Treyburn community to help them identify the person or people responsible for the crimes.

"Our investigators take these type of crimes seriously and no one in our community should feel threatened or unsafe or discriminated upon because of their race," DPD said in a written statement, calling the acts of vandalism 'heinous.'

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Krieger at (919) 560-4582.
