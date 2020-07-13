Durham house tagged with 'KKK,' racist phrases

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house in Durham was tagged with racially explicit words.

Durham Police Department was at the scene when ABC11 arrived at the home in the Treyburn community.

VIDEO: Three garage doors tagged with racist graffiti
EMBED More News Videos



Investigators said they would release information about their investigation soon.

The garage of the house had been tagged with black spray paint reading "come buy this house," "KKK," and an explicit term.

Neighbors described the tagging as "appalling" and "disgusting." They said many Black families live in the neighborhood, so they don't know why one particular home would be tagged.

WATCH: Charlotte 'Black Lives Matter' street mural defaced with tire marks
EMBED More News Videos

Uptown Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural defaced with tire marks



Durham Police Department said officers were investigating the case as a vandalism. No word yet on if any hate crime charges could be filed in the case.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about this incident.

SEE ALSO: California neighbors stand in solidarity with Black family after home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamgraffitiracismrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: At least 1,827 new COVID-19 cases reported
Statue of Thomas Ruffin removed from Raleigh court
Raleigh house catches fire for second time in 2 days
Raleigh man dies trying to save drowning friend
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
Parents await state's recommendations for reopening schools
Show More
The 411: 'Canes back on the ice
Man killed, woman hurt from fight at Fayetteville laundromat
Man survives 450-pound bear attack inside home
Victim identified from deadly Fayetteville home invasion
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
More TOP STORIES News