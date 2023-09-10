Durham police investigate after man shot and killed on Hunt Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning on Hunt Street.

Officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Hunt Street and found a man who had been shot.

EMS took the man to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There are no suspects in custody.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

