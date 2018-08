A Durham man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography case.According to police, 26-year-old William Mearl Wiggins Jr. was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Orchard Way.He was charged with 12 counts of exploitation of a minor.Authorities say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was also involved in the case, but it's unclear why at this time.Wiggins is being held on $250,000 bond.