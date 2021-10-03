Durham voters have 7 mayoral candidates to consider at the polls Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ballot for Tuesday's primary election lists seven names as Durham mayoral candidates. Two of them, Elaine O'Neal and Javiera Cabellero, are endorsed by key political action committees in Durham.O'Neal, a retired judge, has the endorsement of Friends of Durham and the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People. Her priorities include addressing transportation needs, housing insecurity and poverty in Durham. She has personal experience with gun violence after shots killed her 22-year-old cousin last November. She says more jobs could help reduce that violence as well as poverty rates.Cabellero is a member of Durham's city council and is endorsed by the Durham People's Alliance. Her priorities include housing affordability, community safety provided by well-trained, well-paid police officers, infrastructure and transit system improvements. She also wants the city government to be more responsive and inclusive regarding immigrants and refugees who live in Durham.Rebecca Barnes considers climate control, public safety and affordable housing issues of importance to Durham.Charlitta Burgess is fed up with gunfire in her neighborhood and also has public safety as a priority. She wants better communication between low-income people in Durham and the mayor's office. She also supports better pay and retraining for Durham police officers.Bree Davis says public transportation, affordable housing, safety and a clean environment are among her priorities if elected mayor.Jahnmaud Lane describes himself as a Christian conservative Republican on his website, Mind of Jamal. He says a lack of personal responsibility fuels crime in Durham and police are not the problem. He also wrote that the rent moratorium was "unconstitutional."Darryl Quick's priorities include ending gun violence in Durham, opening community centers for young people and helping the homeless.Now early voters and those who go to the polls Tuesday will decide which candidate has the best ideas for a better Bull City.