Final lab results expected from lead testing in Durham parks

The city has warning signs or fencing up around contaminated areas, including a playground at Northgate Park.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The final lab results from lead testing in Durham parks is expected to be released.

Previous testing has discovered elevated levels of lead in more parks.

Final lab results from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are expected sometime today.

The most recent report shows Northgate and Lyon parks are the latest with elevated levels of lead, in addition to Walltown and East End parks.

"We just kind of stick to the parks that we know are safe, but we don't really have exact evidence that that's true. And then every time after the park we wipe their hands off and, you know, if they get really dirty, we change their clothes, take their shoes off before we go inside. But that's kind of all we can do," said Laura Kirby.

The CDC says kids can be exposed to lead in soil by breathing it in or swallowing it.

Soil particles can also enter homes on shoes, clothing or pets.