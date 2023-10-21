A new bar has opened its doors in Durham but it's not just a traditional bar.

New bar in Durham offers classes in arts, humanities: 'Enjoy learning with other people'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new bar has opened its doors in Durham but it's not just a traditional bar.

It's called Night School in Old Five Points.

It adds to the growing restaurant and cocktail scene that's made the Bull City an international destination.

"It is a bar but we also do classes," said owner Lindsey Andrews. "We're invested in making arts, education, and humanities accessible to people."

Andrews is a veteran of the Durham bar scene having worked at the Federal and Motorco. Then she co-owned Arcana in Downtown Durham before it and others halted during the pandemic.

Her Zoom classes morphed into a real concept which opened this month on North Mangum Street.

"Once we were able to reconvene together in shared spaces, it seemed like a natural fit to put those in one," Andrews said.

Andrews has her Ph.D. from Duke University. She also taught English at NC State University for six years.

"I think lots of people are curious people," she said. "I think there are lots of barriers to learning outside of the traditional academic gate-kept modes of education so I want to provide that for other people.".

Classes cost whatever you can pay and range from one on Bram Stoker's Dracula to another called "Madness, Gender and Art."

Erin Magee took one of Andrews' Zoom classes and was at the bar Friday evening.

"I don't need the credit and I'm not working toward a degree," she said. "I'm interested in learning about things and talking about them with other people."

There are eight other instructors working with her. They have degrees in art, writing, and anthropology.

"I enjoy learning with other people," Lindsey said. "My background, my family are all restaurant and bar people so it's a natural fit. It marries two parts of me that I love."