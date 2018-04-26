Durham police, DEA host 'National Drug Take Back Day' April 28

Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 11, 2018 (WPVI)

DURHAM, NC --
The Durham Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 28 at four locations in Durham.

The National Take Back Initiative allows people to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.

The National Take Back Initiative will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28 at the following locations:

  • Walgreens, 1812 Holloway Street

  • Kroger, 3457 Hillsborough Road

  • Triangle Pharmacy/Ace Hardware, 1700 East NC Highway 54

  • Kroger, 202 West NC Highway 54


Officers at these locations will supervise the collection and maintain the security of any collected materials.

The collected materials will be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Drug Take Backdurham policeDurhamDurham CountyNC
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News