Durham police, DEA host 'National Drug Take Back Day' April 28

Walgreens, 1812 Holloway Street



Kroger, 3457 Hillsborough Road



Triangle Pharmacy/Ace Hardware, 1700 East NC Highway 54



Kroger, 202 West NC Highway 54

The Durham Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 28 at four locations in Durham.The National Take Back Initiative allows people to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.The National Take Back Initiative will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28 at the following locations:Officers at these locations will supervise the collection and maintain the security of any collected materials.The collected materials will be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.