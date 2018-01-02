Durham Police investigate after man, woman shot

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and woman were shot Tuesday evening in Durham.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting Tuesday night

It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Old Fayetteville Street.

A 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham county newsdurham policeshootingdouble shootingman shotwoman shotgun violenceDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News