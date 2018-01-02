Durham Police investigate after man, woman shot

The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting Tuesday nightIt happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Old Fayetteville Street.A 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.There was no suspect information immediately available.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.