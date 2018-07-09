Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect

Durham police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the First Citizens Bank on Hillsborough Road Monday afternoon.A man entered the bank around 2:20 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.No weapon was seen.The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.Investigators believe he left the area in a silver early 2000s model Pontiac Grand Am.The suspect was wearing a light blue ball cap, a black button-up shirt and black pants.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.L. Roberts at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29251 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.