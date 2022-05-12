Durham School of the Arts issues statement after multiple cases of COVID

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham School of the Arts issued a statement Thursday after reports of multiple cases of COVID after the school's prom two weeks prior.
The school says preventative protocols were followed at the function, and some cases may have come from other gatherings outside of school.
Below is the statement:
Durham School of the Arts has identified 83 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Contact tracing shows that most of these cases occurred following the school's prom. DSA followed the same prevention protocols as other Durham Public Schools high schools have for their proms. It is unclear why there would have been a larger number of cases following DSA's prom. However, student gatherings after the prom or outside of school may have also played a role. None of these cases have been reported to DPS as severe.
Aside from the apparent impact of the prom, we are not currently seeing widespread day-to-day transmission of COVID-19 at DSA. DPS continues to recommend masks for students and staff, and the majority of our students and staff at DSA wear them well. As mask regulations have been scaled back in our community and nation, we are seeing a rise in cases. We urge families to continue to be vigilant: to get vaccinated and boosted, to take precautions when in the presence of someone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and to wear masks when appropriate.
