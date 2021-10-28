Unidentified man went into bathroom at Durham School of the Arts, startled students, school says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is hoping the public can help identify the unauthorized man who got onto the Durham School of the Arts campus and went into a bathroom on Thursday.Durham Public Schools said the man startled some students and violated their privacy."We are talking to the students and their families now," principal Dr. Jackie Tobias said in an email to parents.She said the school has security camera footage showing the man coming onto campus. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the man was seen trespassing at the school at 401 N. Duke St., and entered a bathroom where he encountered students and allegedly made comments of a sexual nature.On Friday, Durham Police released surveillance images of the man.Durham Public Schools officials said the Durham School of the Arts has law enforcement officers on site who patrol the school facilities throughout the day."Durham Public Schools security staff will work with the School Resource Officers and DSA administration to review and tighten safety procedures to prevent another such incident," the district said in a statement."I intend for our students and staff to be as safe at Durham School of the Arts as they are at home," Tobias added.The suspect is described as a Black man with short hair and a short beard. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the forearms and blue jeans. He was last seen walking south on N. Duke Street near Fernway Avenue.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Corporal J. Wagstaff with the Special Victims Unit at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29324 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.