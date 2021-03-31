13-year-old girl shot while sleeping in her Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg while sleeping in her own bed Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on Weldon Terrace in Durham.

Neighbors told Durham Police Department they heard several shots fired. However, investigators at the scene said they only saw one bullet hole at the house.

That bullet hole was in a window near where the young girl was sleeping.

Police said the bullet hit the girl in her thigh. The severity of her injury has not been released. However, ABC11 crews were on the scene when she was placed on a stretcher and driven away from the scene in an ambulance.

Investigators are still working to figure out who is responsible for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policechild injuredshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk increased for part of central NC
Durham police K-9 wounded in shooting; 1 in custody after manhunt
Husband of road rage shooting victim: My 'world turned upside down'
Derek Chauvin trial raises feelings of racial trauma for many in Triangle
LATEST: Rest of Group 4 now eligible for vaccines
Reparations vs. Atonement? Duke economist weighs in
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Show More
NCGOP leader: Want to get the economy open? Get your vaccination shot
Duke pediatrician discusses COVID screenings for students
Downtown Raleigh occupancy rates remain above 90 percent
Some bars, restaurants experiencing 'devastating' labor shortages
Stock trading app company Robinhood to create 400 jobs in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News