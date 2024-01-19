Juvenile, 1 adult injured in 2 separate shootings in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating two shootings that injured one adult and seriously injured a juvenile Thursday evening.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

At 8:05 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Liberty Street for a second shooting, DPD said. When officers arrived they found a juvenile who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the juvenile victim is in stable condition.

DPD said it is unclear if the two shootings are related.

