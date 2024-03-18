One person shot at Durham business on Guess Road

DURHAM N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a heavy police presence at a Durham business as officers investigate a shooting Monday.

One person was shot at a U-Haul rental business in the 1900 block of Guess Road near Clarendon Street.

The victim was shot in the parking lot. Bullets went through a front door, shattering the glass, but the person inside was not injured.

Police officers centered their investigation on a gold-colored Toyota sedan car in the parking lot. The business owner told ABC11 that the person shot was a DoorDash driver. A DoorDash bag was visible inside the car.

