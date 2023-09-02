Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning

A man was shot and killed overnight Saturday morning in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed overnight Saturday morning in Durham.

Durham Police Department said it received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Mallard Avenue and Neville Street around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are now trying to determine who pulled the trigger. No details were released about a possible suspect, but officers said they believed the shooting to be an isolated incident.

