Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning

Saturday, September 2, 2023 12:12PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed overnight Saturday morning in Durham.

Durham Police Department said it received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Mallard Avenue and Neville Street around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are now trying to determine who pulled the trigger. No details were released about a possible suspect, but officers said they believed the shooting to be an isolated incident.

