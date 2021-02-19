Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed on NC 55

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning on NC 55 Highway near a hotel and shopping center.Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of NC 55 Highway shortly after 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital, where he died several hours later. His identity has not been released.No charges have been filed and no further details have been released.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kellar at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.