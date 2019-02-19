Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in a shooting Monday night that left a man injured.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said they are looking for 27-year-old Alarius Montreal Liles in connection with the shooting of Brian Swaringen, 41, in the 800 block of Hancock Street.

Investigators say Liles may have traveled to the Mebane area,

Swaringen was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Please contact Det. R.P. Lounsberry of the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900. if you have information on Liles' whereabouts.
